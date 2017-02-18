Armed police seal off Sheffield street after shooting

Armed police have sealed off a Sheffield street after a man was shot in the city.

People living in the Upperthorpe area said the shooting took place on Daniel Hill - about a mile from the city centre - at lunchtime on Saturday.

They said a large number of police arrived soon after and the injured man was taken to hospital.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 1.35pm this afternoon police received reports that a man had been shot outside of a property on Daniel Hill Terrace, Sheffield.

"A 23-year-old man is now at Northern General hospital with a suspected gunshot wound to his chest.

"Police are currently investigating the incident and anyone with information is urged to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 571 of 18 February."

On Saturday afternoon a stretch of Daniel Hill was sealed off either side of a black Mercedes car.

Police guarding the north end of the cordon were carrying guns.

A large number of officers were also at the southern end, near the commercial centre of Upperthorpe, where a number of shops and cafes are located.