Estranged wife of Ryan Giggs pleads for privacy during court battle

Ryan Giggs' estranged wife has asked for her privacy to be respected as their High Court dispute over cash unfolds in coming months.

A lawyer representing Stacey Giggs says she knows media coverage of her fight with the former Manchester United and Wales footballer could cause "upset and distress".

James Brown said the litigation was "sensitive".

Giggs has decided not to ask for reporters to be barred from court hearings relating to the dispute.

A judge on Friday considered issues relating to reporting of the litigation at a preliminary private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

Mr Justice Cobb made an order limiting what journalists would be able to report - after an application by Giggs.

He said Giggs had also initially asked for an order preventing media representatives from attending hearings.

But he said Giggs was no longer pursuing that application.

Mr Justice Cobb said he would not allow reporting of financial information aired during the litigation.

He also said the pair's children should not be named in any report of proceedings.

The judge said journalists could report Giggs and Mrs Giggs were involved in a dispute - and name them.

Neither Giggs nor Mrs Giggs was at the hearing.

Giggs was represented by barristers Robert Peel QC and Petra Teacher

Mrs Giggs' legal team did not attend.

Mr Brown, a partner at Hall Brown Family Law, said after the hearing: "Given the sensitive nature of this matter, Mrs Giggs wishes to make no comment on the current proceedings other than to ask that her privacy and that of her family is respected."

He added: "She understands that coverage of these matters has the potential to cause upset and distress, something which she is determined to avoid at all costs."

Giggs retired as a player in the summer of 2014 and subsequently worked as United's interim manager for a short spell.

He made a record 963 appearances for United over 24 seasons and won 64 Welsh international caps.