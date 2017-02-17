British professor accused of possessing child pornography in the US

A British historian has been charged with possession of child pornography in the United States.

Professor Henry Kamen, a renowned expert on Spanish history, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the offence dating back to 2014.

According to court documents, the widely published author, who currently lives in Barcelona, possessed pornographic images of children under 12.

The US Department of Justice said in a statement: "A federal grand jury indicted Henry Kamen for possession of child pornography.

"Kamen, a British citizen currently residing in Barcelona, Spain, is a well-known historian and professor of Spanish history, who resided within the Athens division of the middle district of Georgia.

"The grand jury alleged in the indictment that Kamen possessed child pornography in September of 2014.

"If convicted of this charge, Kamen faces up to 20 years of imprisonment, and up to lifetime supervised release after being released from custody."

Kamen has lectured at universities throughout the UK, US and Spain and was most recently visiting professor at the University of Chicago, according to a profile by his literary agent.