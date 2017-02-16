Former health secretary Alex Neil praises NHS for heart attack treatment

Former Scottish health secretary Alex Neil has praised medical staff who treated him after a heart attack, saying he "experienced the National Health Service at its best".

The SNP politician said he will "soon be back to my old self" after taking ill while working at the Scottish Parliament on January 26.

The Airdrie and Shotts MSP said he spent just two nights in hospital after the incident and is now "feeling fine".

Mr Neil said he had not suffered any permanent damage to his heart as he told how an ambulance arrived at Holyrood to help him "within a few minutes".

Writing in the Wishaw Press newspaper, Mr Neil said: " I took my heart attack while working in the Scottish Parliament.

"Luckily I remembered from my days as Cabinet Secretary for health that getting medical attention in the first hour is the key to minimising the impact of such an event.

"An ambulance was there within a few minutes and in less than two hours I was in the coronary care unit at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary having already had a stent inserted to my heart to deal with the blocked artery and my situation stabilised with the help of medication."

He added: " I experienced the National Health Service at its best.

"The dedication and efficiency of the ambulance service paramedics along with the excellent care I got in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary were second to none.

"After only two nights in hospital, I got home and I am feeling fine."