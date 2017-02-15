Topshop tragedy boy's family pay tribute to "loving, cheeky, energetic" son

The family of a 10-year-old boy who died after a "horrific accident" at a Topshop store have described how his death will "leave a huge empty hole" in their lives.

Kaden Reddick, from Reading, suffered serious head injuries in an incident involving a display at the shop in town's Oracle shopping centre on Monday afternoon.

Topshop has since recalled all display stands at tills "as a safety precaution" with "immediate effect".

In a statement released through Thames Valley Police, Kaden's family described him as an "adventurous" and "creative boy" who wanted to become a teacher.

"Kaden was a loving, cheeky, energetic boy whose death will leave a huge empty hole in the lives of everybody that knew him. Our house feels empty without him," they said.

"Kaden loved family holidays, with swimming being his favourite pastime.

"He was always the first one in any pool or the sea. It didn't matter how cold it was, he would jump in, trying to get everyone to join him.

"Kaden was a very creative boy, who loved school."

Following the incident on what was the first day of half-term, Kaden was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

His family said Kaden was going to help make the props for the next school play, and had set up his bedroom as a classroom to play with his siblings.

"He was also adventurous; loving to play outside on his bike, or with his friends in the woods," the family statement added.

"For us the saddest part of Kaden's death is that he will never be able to fulfil his potential.

"He was looking forward to driving his older brother's moped, driving a car, becoming a teacher, or visiting impossibly distant countries to him such as China.

"It is so hard to comprehend he will never do these things."

The family said he will be "forever remembered", and added: "He was much loved by all of his family and friends, and will be hugely missed by his siblings, and everyone else who was touched by his warmth and love."

Topshop had previously said its board and thousands of staff were "deeply saddened by the horrific accident that occurred in our Reading store".

A company spokesman said: "Further to the recent incident in Reading, as a safety precaution we have decided to remove all the till barrier units in question from our stores across the country with immediate effect."

Kaden's parents changed their Facebook profile pictures to feature their son.

His father Ian Reddick posted: "Love you my little man, it's hurting so much xxxxxxx."

Mother Lisa Cooper Mallet replied: "I feel you xxxxx."

Thames Valley Police said on Tuesday that Kaden "suffered serious head injuries after an incident involving a store display barrier".

Detective Superintendent Paul Hayles said: "We are supporting the boy's family to assist them at this very difficult time.

"We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this death."

Reading Borough Council said: "As the enforcing authority for health and safety within retail premises, we will be working closely with the police, who are at present leading on the investigation."

The tragedy comes after a four-year-old boy was killed when an 18st mirror crushed him in a shop changing room at Bicester Village in Oxfordshire in June 2013.