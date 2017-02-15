Pet Shop Boys and Wiley to be honoured at NME Awards

Synth pop duo Pet Shop Boys and grime pioneer Wiley will be recognised for their contributions to music at the VO5 NME Awards on Wednesday night.

After a disappointing evening at the Grammys on Sunday, Beyonce leads the way with five nominations and will reignite her rivalry with Adele in the hero of the year category.

The Lemonade singer is also up for best international female, best album, best video and music moment of the year.

The 1975 are shortlisted for four awards including best album while Mercury Prize winner Skepta also received four nods.

The Bands 4 Refugees supergroup, comprised of Pixie Geldof, Charli XCX and members of Years & Years, Slaves and Peace, will perform at the ceremony at London's Brixton Academy.

Rapper Wiley will also perform on the evening he receives an award for his contribution to music.

The London-born musician pursued the sound now widely recognised as grime and, following the news of his latest accolade, said he would "die" pursuing the genre.

Indie pop band Bastille and rising star Dua Lipa will also perform at the ceremony.

Pet Shop Boys will follow in the footsteps of U2, Primal Scream and Coldplay as they collect the godlike genius award for their success in the industry over their 36-year career.

The band will close the ceremony with a performance including tracks from their back catalogue.