Footballer Charlie Austin admits role in crash which injured cyclist

A Premier League footballer has admitted his role in a road crash which left a cyclist seriously injured and vowing never to ride again.

Southampton FC striker Charlie Austin's Bentley collided with father-of-one Anthony Grey, causing injuries to his head, neck and toes.

Mr Grey, 37, told how the collision in the East Park Terrace area of Southampton last October left him needing a five-hour operation to insert a metal plate in his spine.

Speaking to the Southern Daily Echo, Mr Grey pledged never to get on a bicycle again, adding: "It is just not safe to cycle in Southampton."

It has emerged that 27-year-old Austin, who scored on his Saints debut last season, voluntarily attended an interview under caution and admitted driving without due care and attention.

He now has the option of either attending a driver awareness course or going to court.

Meanwhile, Mr Grey was issued with a fixed penalty notice for contravening a red traffic light.

Austin came to help him following the crash, and Mr Grey now wants to meet the footballer to bring closure.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: "We were called to a collision at 5.30pm on October 18 on East Park Terrace, Southampton, involving a Bentley and a cyclist.

"The 37-year-old cyclist from Southampton suffered injuries to his head, neck and toes and was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

"The 27-year-old driver from Southampton voluntarily attended an interview under caution.

"He admitted driving without due care and attention and now has the option of either attending a driver awareness course or attending court.

"The cyclist was issued a fixed penalty notice for contravening a red traffic light."