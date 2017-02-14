Rapper Stormzy claims he woke up to police 'destroying' his front door

Rapper Stormzy has claimed his front door was kicked in by police officers who thought he was a burglar.

The grime star, who attended the Elle Style Awards on Monday night, said he was woken up by Metropolitan Police officers breaking down the door to his London home and is demanding compensation for the damage.

He tweeted a picture of the smashed door and paint chips on the floor and wrote: "Woke up to Feds destroying my front door coz apparently I'm a burglar who burgles his own home. @metpoliceuk need your bank details still."

Stormzy, whose real name is Michael Omari, was flooded with messages of support from his fans.

He responded to one message describing the police as "too foul" and added to another " doubt either of us will be getting a damn thing my guy lol".

One fan joked the officers were trying to get tickets to the musician's sold out tour while another wrote: "Absolutely disgusting you'd think they know who lives there before damaging your door."

A spokeswoman for Stormzy has been contacted for comment.