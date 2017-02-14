Kate to take controls of flight simulator during visit to RAF Wittering

The Duchess of Cambridge will have the chance to take the controls of a flight simulator when she visits an RAF base today to meet local air cadets.

Kate, who is royal patron and Honorary Air Commandant of the RAF Air Cadets, will meet the young people at RAF Wittering near Peterborough.

During the visit the Duchess will be introduced to air cadets from the Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Wing Air Training Corps, who are taking part in a half-term skills development camp.

The week acts as an initial camp experience for cadets who are in their first six months of membership.

The Duchess will be shown a Grob tutor aircraft by the cadets and join a personal development training session and she will also have the chance to try out a flight simulator.

Kate took up her role with the RAF Air Cadets in December 2015, taking on the post from the Duke of Edinburgh who had been involved with the organisation for more than 60 years.

The Duchess now represents 42,000 air cadets aged from 12 to 19, and 15,000 adult volunteers at more than 1,200 units across the UK and abroad.

The RAF Air Cadets comprises both the Air Training Corps (ATC) and the Combined Cadet Force (RAF).

The ATC was first established in 1941 during the Second World War, with the aim of training young men in aviation skills before they joined the RAF.