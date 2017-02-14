Jason and Laura Kenny 'thrilled' to be expecting first child

Cycling's golden couple Jason and Laura Kenny are expecting their first child, their agent has said.

Mrs Kenny, 24, revealed the news in an image posted on Instagram which shows two adult bikes lined up alongside a bright green child's bike.

Luke Lloyd-Davies, the couple's agent, said: "I can confirm that Laura Kenny is indeed pregnant and that she, Jason and their respective families are absolutely thrilled and delighted with the news.

"They very much appreciate all the kind wishes and messages of support that they have received already."

The couple, who married in September in a private ceremony, went public with the news following their 12-week scan.

Mr Kenny, 28, made a light-hearted nod to the news in a message to his wife on Twitter.

Alongside a cartoon picture of a flyer on pregnancy captioned So You've Ruined Your Life, he wrote: "I wondered why this leaflet came through the post."

Mrs Kenny is a four-time Olympic champion for Team GB, while Mr Kenny has six Olympic track sprint gold medals to his name.

In January, British Cycling said Mrs Kenny would miss the Six Day Berlin and British Championships events due to a hamstring strain.

The couple's relationship became public at the London 2012 Olympics, where they each won two gold medals in the velodrome and were pictured kissing at the beach volleyball competition at Horse Guards Parade.

It was joked at the time that British Cycling - famed for its attention to detail - had thought of everything, even a breeding programme.

When the couple were asked about the prospect of becoming parents ahead of their nuptials at the Rio Olympics in August, Mrs Kenny said: "We haven't exactly thought about it.

"I guess I am still quite young. I only put it out there because everybody kept going on about it.

"So I was just like, 'It could be the best omnium rider in the world, couldn't it? Bit of sprint, bit of endurance. You never know.'

"In 20-something (years) down the line, you never know."