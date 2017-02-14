Iraq soldier's father slams plans to protect MoD from negligence claims

The father of a soldier killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq has criticised Government proposals to reduce legal protections for British troops.

New plans would prevent service personnel from suing the Ministry of Defence for negligence, leaving decisions about compensation to an MoD-appointed assessor.

Colin Redpath, who fought for five years to sue the MoD over the death of his son, Lance Corporal Kirk Redpath, said the proposals were unfair on servicemen and women.

L/Cpl Redpath, 22, of Romford, Essex, died when a bomb exploded next to his poorly-armoured Snatch Land Rover in Iraq in August 2007.

He was among 37 service personnel killed in the lightly-armoured vehicles in Afghanistan and Iraq, according to reports.

His father told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "At the end of the day they (the MoD) are an employer.

"The fire brigade, the police, the ambulance service, they all have to go out with equipment that works. And the right equipment. That should be the same for a soldier.

"If not, then what the MoD are saying is that we could send our boys and girls out with broomsticks. It wouldn't matter. There's no comeback."

The MoD plans, which are currently being consulted on, would also include a "no fault" compensation scheme for injured troops and family members of those killed.

Last year, the Chilcot Inquiry found a string of MoD failings in the preparation for the Iraq War, including a delay in replacing the lightly-armoured Snatch Land Rovers which are vulnerable to bombs.

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said the changes would "remove the stress of lengthy legal action" and ensure more money for compensation.

He said: "Our armed forces put their lives on the line to keep us safe. This new scheme will mean more generous payments to anyone injured - or the families of those who are killed - in combat.

"By making these changes we will put more money into compensation and remove the stress of lengthy legal action."

An MoD spokesman said: "This is about better compensation and, regardless of legal action, we already prioritise learning lessons from any incidents involving the safety of our personnel.

"Where there have been serious injuries or fatalities, we have robust systems and processes in place that allow us to record and investigate these accordingly and, in the unfortunate case of a death, the requirement for an independent inquest to determine the cause will of course remain."

Lawyer Jocelyn Cockburn, of law firm Hodge Jones & Allen, who has represented the families of some of the service personnel killed in Snatch Land Rovers, believes the proposals focus on the compensation rather than the protections that will be removed from soldiers.

She said: "The consultation proposes an extension to 'combat immunity' to cover all deaths and injuries in combat, even where the failings occurred far from the battlefield. The impact, and possibly the intention, of this change is to protect the MoD from scrutiny by the courts regarding equipment failures.

"If the MoD are immune from legal action, there is a real risk that safety standards will fall. During the course of the Snatch Land Rover litigation the Government tried to persuade the court not to impose any duty on the MoD to protect its troops. This argument failed and was patently unreasonable. Parliament should give any such Bill short shrift.

"It is telling that the first step by the MoD in response to the highly critical Chilcot Report isn't to introduce new measures to protect soldiers, but instead measures to remove their own duty to operate a 'safe system of work' where our troops are deployed. It is a shameful response."

Ms Cockburn said those involved in cases against the MoD "know only too well" that the MoD has "a very closed attitude to admitting mistakes and do not take well to scrutiny of any type".

Law Society president Robert Bourns said: "The Ministry of Defence wants to make it impossible for soldiers and their families to bring claims against it to court when these relate to actions in combat.

"Any claimant would only have recourse to an internal Ministry of Defence compensation scheme that would rule on cases brought against itself.

"This means cases would not be heard by an independent judge, facts would not be independently investigated, responsibility would not be established and a state institution, if liable, would not be held to account.

"Soldiers and their families must not be shut out of our justice system.

"The Law Society will be responding to the MoD's consultation to raise these and other concerns."

Tory MP and former army officer Tom Tughendhat defended the plans, saying it was "absurd" for troops to be able to sue later over whether they had the right equipment, if military action was urgently needed.

He told BBC Radio Four's Today programme: "War is a last resort and w hen you are forced into it, you have to go with what you have got, and the idea that you can be able to sue on the basis of what you should have had is absurd."

The Tory MP for Tonbridge and Malling said the proposals would speed up compensation claims and strengthen support for serving soldiers such as combat immunity, which has been "eroded" through legal actions.

Mr Tugendhat said: "This is an important change because what it fundamentally does is removes the legal constraints from the battlefield.

"I don't mean that it removes the rights of individuals to obey the law or to be bound by the law.

"What it does is it means young commanders - here we are talking about 18 or 19-year-old corporals and lieutenants - will not be constantly taking decisions looking over their shoulder and wondering whether a lawyer will second-guess them in a cool courtroom 10 years hence."