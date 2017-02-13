facebook icon twitter icon
Jury out in trial of University Challenge contestant accused of rape

A jury has been sent out in the trial of a University Challenge contestant accused of raping a fellow student.

Bartholomeo Joly de Lotbiniere arrives at York Crown Court
Bartholomeo Joly de Lotbiniere arrives at York Crown Court

Bartholomeo Joly de Lotbiniere, 21, is on trial at York Crown Court over an alleged incident at a halls of residence in June 2014.

The complainant told the jury that Joly de Lotbiniere came into her room after they had been on a night out and then had sex with her as she tried to push him off.

She went to the police more than a year on from the alleged offence after Joly de Lotbiniere appeared on University Challenge, representing York University.

The defendant, of Kensal Rise, north-west London, said what happened between them was consensual, and described it as a "failed one night stand" as he did not have a strong erection.

He told the jury he was sexually inexperienced.

Joly de Lotbiniere, now studying for a Masters degree at University College London, denies rape and sexual assault.