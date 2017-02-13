Four dead and others trapped after French Alps avalanche

At least four people have died in an avalanche in the French Alps, local emergency services said.

The skiers were caught off piste at the resort of Tignes, according to local newspaper Le Dauphine Libere.

Others are still trapped in the snow, according to the CRS police unit based in Albertville.

"Five people are still trapped with a large amount of snow on them," the unit said.

The incident happened at around 9.35am GMT on Monday.

Around 10cms (4ins) of fresh snow fell on the slopes of the resort near the Italian border last week and more is forecast this week.

Tignes is popular with British skiers and this week is one of the busiest of the season as it coincides with school holidays in the UK and France.