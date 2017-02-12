Royals to rub shoulders with Hollywood stars at Bafta awards

British royalty will share the spotlight with Hollywood royalty when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the EE British Academy Film Awards today.

William and Kate will walk the red carpet at the star-studded event alongside nominees including Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

During the ceremony they will meet representatives of Bafta and William will present the fellowship award to comedian Mel Brooks.

The awards show will see gritty British drama I, Daniel Blake pitched against exuberant Hollywood musical La La Land to take home the top prize.

Ken Loach's unflinching examination of life in the UK benefits system, which won the coveted Palme d'Or prize at the Cannes festival, will compete for the best film Bafta against the starry love letter to Los Angeles, which has won a record seven Golden Globes and been nominated for 14 Oscars.

La La Land is nominated in 11 categories at tonight's ceremony, including best film.

Other nominees confirmed to attend include Andrew Garfield, Ryan Gosling, Casey Affleck, Amy Adams, Dev Patel, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone, Michelle Williams, Viola Davis and Naomie Harris.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Laura Whitmore will host the coverage of the red carpet during EE and Bafta's Facebook Live pre-show event, where she will introduce the stars to the EE Roboselfie, a selfie-taking robot that will allow film fans the chance take a virtual photo with their favourite film star.

The tuxedo-wearing robot was designed by Bafta-winning costume designer Jany Temime and captures five selfies per second.

Whitmore said she could not wait for the event but would be dressing to keep out the cold on the red carpet.

She told the Press Association: "I'm very wary of what the weather is going to be like.

"I remember last year wearing this beautiful dress but then with two pairs of tights and thermal pants on underneath. Men have it so easy!"

Whitmore added she is excited to see what some of the biggest stars choose for the big night, saying: "People who have been to the Baftas before know it's going to be cold.

"Emma Stone alwa ys looks amazing and Meryl Streep always looks fantastic but Kate looks unbelievable.

"If anyone was going to upstage Hollywood stars it would be Kate."

The Bafta Fellowship, which the Duke will present, is awarded annually at the ceremony and is the highest accolade bestowed by the academy to an individual in recognition of an outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, television or games.

The Duke has been president of the academy since February 2010, and both he and the Duchess have supported Bafta's charitable activities by attending events across the charity's learning programme but this is the first time they will attend the awards ceremony together.

The glittering ceremony will be hosted by Stephen Fry at the Royal Albert Hall.