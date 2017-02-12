One in three Britons 'backing Donald Trump's travel ban'

A third of Britons back US president Donald Trump's controversial travel ban on people from a range of Muslim-majority countries, a new poll has found.

The Republican president's blanket ban gets a 33% approval rating, and while 55% would not like to see a similar move imposed in the UK, nearly one in three voters, 29%, would support that, according to a ComRes poll for The Independent and Sunday Mirror.

Commons Speaker John Bercow's refusal to allow Mr Trump to address both houses of Parliament during his state visit is backed by 45% of people, while 39% oppose it.

In the popularity stakes, Prime Minister Theresa May beats David Beckham by 41% to 37%. And more people have a favourable opinion of Mr Trump, 14%, than have one of Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, who is on 11%.

The poll gave the Tories a 15% lead over Labour, with the parties standing at 41% and 26% respectively, while Ukip and the Lib Dems are both on 11%, the SNP 5%, and the Greens 4%.