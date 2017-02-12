facebook icon twitter icon
Campaigners' fury at reports Donald fury at could hold rally in Birmingham

Campaigners opposed to Donald Trump's state visit to the UK have reacted angrily to reports he could stage a mass rally in Birmingham.

Anti-Donald Trump protesters in London
The Stop Trump Coalition, which includes Birmingham Ladywood MP Shabana Mahmood, rejected claims a ticket-only speech by the US President in the West Midlands would attract a lower level of protest than a similar event in London.

Reports in several national newspapers suggested the National Exhibition Centre could host Mr Trump - with proceeds raised by ticket sales donated to the Royal British Legion.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that a speech in the "heartland" of Brexit might offer President Trump a more sympathetic hearing as a supporter of Britain out of Europe.

Responding to the reports, Ms Mahmood said: "Birmingham is a wonderfully diverse city, home to people of every background, every faith - President Trump with his hateful and divisive rhetoric, policies and Muslim ban is not welcome here."

Labour councillor Kerry Jenkins, who represents the Hall Green area of Birmingham, said: "If these rumours are proven I will be calling on all colleagues and citizens to stand together and demonstrate, as we have done many times before in our great city when far-right politics has reared its ugly head.

"Birmingham is a diverse and tolerant city that welcomes visitors from around the world but I really hope that Donald Trump is not welcome here. He is a racist and a misogynist who is using his power to divide."

Last June's referendum saw Birmingham narrowly vote to quit the European Union - with Leave on 50.4% and Remain on 49.6%. Across the West Midlands, 59.3% of voters backed Brexit.

