Ant and Dec come cheek to cheek with fan's buttocks tattoo

An Ant and Dec fan who had the Geordie duo's faces sharing a plate of spaghetti tattooed across his buttocks has managed to show the bottom inking to his idols.

Lee Crane, 28, secured his superfan status by having a Lady And The Tramp-style image of the lads tattooed on his rear end last year and on Saturday achieved his aim of meeting them in person to compare the likeness.

Mr Crane met up with them at the Britain's Got Talent auditions in Salford, where they posed cheek to cheek with the tattoo for a photo that they posted to their Instagram account.

They already appeared to be aware of the tattoo's existence as they captioned the snap, which shows Crane wearing a blue thong so as to expose the artwork: "Oh god!! The day finally came where we met the tattoo guy!! A #antanddectattoo #tattoo #bum #spagbol"

However, Mr Crane, who had previously said he would "love to meet them and get them to sign it", said that they had not had the time to autograph his behind.

He said: "No, they didn't sign it - they were busy boys today."

Mr Crane, who paid £250 for the design, added: "They found it very funny."

Ant and Dec are the hosts of ITV talent show Britain's Got Talent which is currently touring the UK auditioning for this year's series.

The posterior portrait on Mr Crane, from Thornaby, was done by tattoo artist Steve Bell, who runs the Clockwork Orange parlour in Norton, Teesside, and who had to leave his client with just Ant on one buttock for months before completing Dec on the other side because he broke his hand halfway through the job.

Mr Bell previously said: "He is from the Newcastle area and he is a big Ant and Dec fan.

"All in it took five hours, it was two-and-a-half hours per cheek.

"Now it is his ambition to get his tattoo signed by them."

Mr Crane said at the time of having his tattoo completed: "I enjoyed watching them on Saturday Night Takeaway and I'm A Celebrity and I like their singing.

"My friends and family think I'm nuts but they think it's funny.

"Where's better for two cheeky Geordie lads than on your cheeks?"

He added: "It hurt, for five hours my bum was killing, but it was worth it."