Royal Navy warship rescues 14 sailors stranded on yacht in Atlantic Ocean

Fourteen sailors have been rescued by the crew of a Royal Navy warship after their racing yacht was stranded for nearly two days in the Atlantic Ocean.

The 60ft Clyde Challenger yacht lost its mast and rudder in stormy conditions as it was returning to the UK from the Azores, in the mid-Atlantic.

The crew of 13 Britons and one American waited 20 hours for HMS Dragon to reach them, as t he Type 45 destroyer was diverted 500 miles from a routine deployment.

Travelling at 30 knots, the ship arrived at the yacht's position - some 610 miles south west of Land's End - at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

The operation concluded at around 5pm and all crew members were said to be "alive and well".

They were treated for minor injuries and given hot food and the chance to call their families once on board the vessel.

The UK Coastguard said it received an emergency beacon alert at 8pm on Thursday and several vessels responded to a call for assistance before an RAF C130 Hercules was scrambled to the scene on Friday morning.

US Air Force jets from RAF Mildenhall joined the search, while chemical tanker CPO Finland attempted to rescue the crew three times but was hampered by bad weather.

Petty Officer Max Grosse, the Chief Bosun's Mate on board HMS Dragon, said: "When we arrived on scene it was clear the yacht had lost its mast and looked in a pretty desperate state after nearly 48 hours drifting in the challenging conditions.

"We were however hugely relieved to see all 14 crew alive and well.

"Despite racing through the night we only had three hours of daylight remaining in which to safely remove the crew.

"HMS Dragon is fitted with two large sea boats capable of carrying six passengers each.

"We were able to use both boats to transfer the crew as quickly as possible.

"The prevailing weather conditions and notorious Atlantic swell made it enormously challenging though and really tested the skills of my experienced sea boat coxswains."

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokeswoman said: "HM Coastguard would like to thank all those that took part in providing a successful outcome to this complex long range search and rescue mission."

The Clyde Challenger, which is owned by Lewis Learning Ltd, was designed and built to compete in the Clipper round-the-world yacht race and is also used for corporate, private and charity charters, according to its website.

Updates on the travel company's Facebook page said the crew reported a problem with the yacht's rudder late on Thursday evening and steering was affected.

They were aided by another vessel and a cargo ship and reported they had made a temporary rudder on Friday morning but damage to the mast and sails meant they were "unusable" and on Friday afternoon it was decided the crew needed rescuing.

A statement said: " We are delighted to report that a UK Navy vessel has successfully transferred all 14 crew members from Clyde Challenger.

"They are all safely onboard and under the care of her majesty's naval Service.

"We are extremely grateful for this news and extend huge thanks to all those involved in standing over the yacht, organising and executing the safe transfer of the crew."

The Challenger, which is normally berthed in the Clyde estuary, in Scotland, could not be recovered.