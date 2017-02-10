Pimlico Plumbers appeal over ex-worker's status rejected

The Court of Appeal has rejected an appeal by Pimlico Plumbers on the employment status of a former worker.

Gary Smith, who worked for the London-based company for six years until 2011, had already won an employment tribunal case after challenging the company's view that he was self-employed.

His solicitor Jacqueline McGuigan said today's court decision could affect other workers in the so-called gig economy, such as delivery drivers.

"We are absolutely delighted. The decision brings welcome clarity to the issue of employment status relating to work in parts of the economy," she told the Press Association.

Mr Smith worked for Pimlico Plumbers as a plumber for six years until 2011, when he claims he was dismissed following a heart attack.

He took a case to a tribunal, which found he was a "worker" and so was entitled to employment rights.

The case focused on whether individuals engaged as self-employed contractors should be classed as workers.

Lawyers believe the decision will have a significant impact on the gig economy, which has seen a huge increase in the number of people working under self-employed contracts.

Pimlico Plumbers boss Charlie Mullins said outside the court: "I am happy. This gives some clarity.

"We will be looking at the full judgment and there is a good chance we will appeal to the Supreme Court."

Maria Ludkin, the GMB union's legal director, said: "This case, like the Uber case last October, is yet another victory for the bogus self-employed who have been treated appallingly by their employer.

"All they want is basic employment rights as are enjoyed by the majority, including the right to be paid a minimum wage and holiday pay.

"While these plumbers are making Charlie Mullins even more millions, he needs to get his house in order and start respecting basic workers' rights."

The GMB is supporting a group of Deliveroo drivers in Brighton who have given two weeks' notice to the company to offer better pay and more hours or face protests and strike action.

They are currently classed as "independent contractors", not workers or employees, and are not entitled to basic employment rights such as minimum wage, holiday or sick pay, said the GMB.

Southern regional official Paul Maloney said: "We stand with the riders against Deliveroo, another company trying to duck its obligations and responsibilities by making its workforce 'independent contractors'.

"All they want is basic employment rights as are enjoyed by the majority, including the right to be paid a minimum wage, the right to sick pay and holiday pay."

Mr Mullins told the Press Association he is "likely" to take the case to the Supreme Court.

Asked about the impact of the decision on the employment status of the company's 350 staff, he said: "I don't think it will affect us. This contract was six years ago - we have changed our contracts since then."

Mr Mullins said workers could earn up to £100,000 if they were self-employed, twice as much as if they were directly employed.

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said: "This case has exposed once again the growing problem of sham self-employment.

"Unscrupulous bosses falsely claim their workers are self-employed. This allows them to get out of paying the minimum wage and providing basics like paid holidays and rest breaks.

"The Government must crack down on these shady employment practices by beefing up the law."

Glenn Hayes, an employment partner at Irwin Mitchell, said: "This is a significant ruling for the workers at Pimlico but it will also concern those companies operating in the gig economy.

"We are seeing increasing numbers of individuals challenging their status and claiming to be workers or employees.

"CitySprint couriers and Uber drivers recently persuaded separate tribunals that they were workers and although Uber is now appealing this, tribunals are clearly taking a pragmatic and bold approach to determining status cases, despite contractual arrangements which are designed to give the appearance that individuals are genuinely self-employed.

"The outcome of this case is very significant and could make it more difficult for Uber and others to persuade the courts that its drivers are genuinely self-employed."

Rebecca Hilsenrath, chief executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, which funded Mr Smith's case, said: "This judgment will help workers who are incorrectly described as contractors by the companies they work for.

"Companies will no longer be able to avoid their duty to provide workers with support such as sickness benefits.

"We are delighted with today's ruling and hope that businesses ensure that they give proper contracts to people who should have worker status."