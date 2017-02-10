Corbyn continues with top team reshuffle

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has continued to shake-up his top team.

Jon Trickett has been named as shadow minister for the cabinet office, and will also remain shadow lord president of the council.

And Ian Lavery and Andrew Gwynne have been appointed joint national elections and campaign coordinators for the party.

The moves come as Mr Corbyn was forced to reshuffle his shadow cabinet to fill positions vacated by frontbenchers who resigned in order to defy his call to back the Bill triggering Brexit.