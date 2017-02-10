Britain braced for cold snap, Met Office warns

A mini cold snap could bring snow to some parts of the UK ahead of a chilly weekend, the Met Office said.

Friday will be "particularly cold" in England, with temperatures of 2-3C (36-37F) in the Midlands, London and eastern areas, and scattered snow showers.

This is unlikely to settle, although there could be some icy patches, particularly overnight.

Elsewhere will be a degree or two warmer, with highs of only 5C (41F) in the South West, Wales and western Scotland.

Overnight into Saturday, temperatures could potentially dip as low as minus 10C (14F) in some mountainous parts of Scotland, Met Office forecaster Sophie Yeomans said.

The current lowest temperature recorded this winter was minus 11C (12.2F) which was recorded at Cromdale in Moray, North East Scotland, on December 5.

Ms Yeomans said: "The very lowest that we could see - and that's up Scotland and the mountains up there - we are looking at minus 6C, minus 8C, (21-18F) so pretty cold, but I think pretty widespread across most of the UK we are going to see temperatures dipping below zero.

"Snow is a possibility. The main risk is Friday. There will be showers, they'll be quite scattered, few and far between - you'd be unlucky to catch one unless you're on the east coast.

"If they do fall, some of them will be falling as rain, some sleet and some snow."

Into the weekend, conditions are expected to stay "cold and frosty" as the cold snap persists, with temperatures hovering around zero.

It should start feeling less cold from Monday, Ms Yeomans said, although maximum temperatures will still only be 5-6C (41-42F)

Public Health England (PHE) issued a warning as the temperatures plummeted.

Professor Paul Cosford, medical director and director of health protection at PHE said: "With more cold weather across all parts of England now is the time to really think how it could impact you and your family, particularly those who are very young, over 65 or who have heart and lung conditions.

"Try to keep homes heated to at least 18C (64F), stock up on any essential medicine or food that you need before the cold arrives and remember that you will be warmer wearing several thin layers instead of fewer thick ones."