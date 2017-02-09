Sir Tom Jones 'enjoying nights out' with Elvis's ex-wife Priscilla

Crooner Sir Tom Jones is dating Elvis Presley's ex-wife Priscilla, according to reports.

The 76-year-old Welsh star was devastated when his wife of 59 years, Linda, died of cancer last year.

A friend told the Sun that Priscilla had been a "support" for Sir Tom in "a difficult year", and that the pair are "courting" but that it " is early days".

And The Voice coach told the newspaper: "We have been friends for a long time. She's a lovely lady. We do enjoy our nights out together."

The It's Not Unusual singer and 71-year-old Priscilla were spotted going out for dinner together at a Hollywood restaurant in a Rolls-Royce last month.

The actress, who starred in the Naked Gun films, and Elvis divorced in 1973, four years before the Hound Dog singer died, aged 42.

Sir Tom has previously said of his marriage: "It was solid. We had a solid marriage that nothing could shake and we both felt that.

"I felt very lucky to have fallen in love at an early age. We were teenagers, we fell in love, not just in lust."