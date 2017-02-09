No-one else involved in man's death at cemetery, police say

Police investigating the death of a man who was found injured in a cemetery have said no-one else was involved.

An ambulance crew was called to Bishopwearmouth cemetery, Sunderland, at around 6.30am on Thursday and paramedics were unable to save him.

Police launched an investigation, including cordoning off the cemetery, and forensic specialists worked at the scene to establish what happened.

Northumbria Police said: "Throughout the day detectives have been carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances around his death and a post-mortem has been carried out.

"Police are now satisfied there has been no third party involvement and a report will be prepared for the coroner."