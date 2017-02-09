Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson to attend Fifty Shades Darker premiere

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson will add some much-needed heat to a cold London evening at the UK premiere of their new film Fifty Shades Darker.

The actors are set to appear on the red carpet at the event to promote the second instalment in the erotic movie franchise, based on the best-selling books by EL James.

Northern Irish actor Dornan reprises his role as Christian Grey while US actress Johnson returns as his lover Anastasia Steele in the follow-up to 2015's big-screen outing Fifty Shades Of Grey.

The sequel sees Anastasia trying to turn her back on Christian, throwing herself into her work as a PA to magazine editor Jack Hyde, played by Eric Johnson, in an attempt to move on from their relationship.

But before long, she is back in the romantic clutches of Christian and new issues arise in their romance in the form of Elena Lincoln, played by Kim Basinger, the woman who seduced him as a teen.

Fifty Shades Darker is directed by James Foley, who took over the series from the first film's director Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Foley will also direct the third and final film - Fifty Shades Freed - which will be released in 2018.

Fifty Shades Darker is released in UK cinemas on February 10.