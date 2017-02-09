Child refugee cap a response to people trafficking fears, says Amber Rudd

The Government has capped the number of lone child refugees being brought to Britain because ministers fear it is encouraging people traffickers, the Home Secretary has said.

A backlash erupted after ministers announced that just 350 children will be brought to the UK under the Dubs Amendment - far fewer than the 3,000 originally expected.

Amber Rudd defended the decision, which she said was made after France raised concerns that the scheme could be encouraging more children to make the perilous journey to Europe.

Responding to an urgent question from Labour's Yvette Cooper in the Commons, Ms Rudd said: "I am clear that when working with my French counterparts they do not want us to indefinitely continue to accept children under the Dubs Amendment because they specify, and I agree with them, that it acts as a draw. It acts as a pull.

"It encourages the people traffickers."

Faced with a rebellion in the House of Lords, then prime minister David Cameron announced last year that he would accept the Dubs Amendment and settle more child refugees.

On Wednesday, ministers quietly announced that 200 children have been brought in under the scheme, and that it will close after another 150 are settled in the UK.

Ms Cooper, who chairs the Home Affairs Select Committee, said thousands of child refugees are languishing in camps in Greece and Italy, desperate for help and at risk of abuse, exploitation and modern slavery.

Addressing Ms Rudd directly, she added: "Britain can do better than this; will she accept that and reinstate the Dubs programme now?"

But Ms Rudd said the UK is concentrating its efforts on providing aid and resettlement to vulnerable people in crisis-hit regions such as Syria.

She said: "I completely reject her attack. The UK has a strong reputation in Europe and internationally for looking after the most vulnerable. That will continue.

"We have a different approach to where those most vulnerable are, we believe that they are in the region. That's why we have made a pledge to accept 3,000 children form the region and we are committed to delivering on that.

"They are the most vulnerable."

The Home Secretary suggested that local authority funding had come into the equation when deciding how many child refugees would be settled under the programme.

She told the Commons that accepting the children is not "all about numbers".

"These are children who need looking after over a period. When we accept them here it is not job done; it is making sure that we work with local authorities, that we have the right safeguarding in place", Ms Rudd said.

"And that's why we engage with the local authorities, why we make sure that the have sufficient funds which we have increased to look after those young people."