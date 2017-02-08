Hundreds of jobs secured as steel industry gets £2.8m shot in the arm

The Welsh Government is investing almost £3 million to help secure hundreds of jobs in the steel industry.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said £2.8 million would be spent, creating 90 new jobs and safeguarding a further 477.

He said the investment at Code Serve in Brynmawr, Dyfed Steels in Llanelli, Express Reinforcements in Neath and Celsa Steel in Cardiff would help to secure a sustainable future for the Welsh steel industry.

"The future of the steel industry and steel related businesses are hugely important to manufacturing in Wales," said Mr Skates.

"The steel sector is a key priority for the Welsh Government and I am delighted to announce support for four businesses that between them are investing £8.75 million in new facilities, new equipment, expansion projects and environmental improvements in Wales.

"At a time when the sector faces extremely difficult trading conditions and stiff global competition, the safeguarding of existing jobs is more important than ever to the sustainability."