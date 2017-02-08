Government urged to clarify immigration stance for post-Brexit UK

Labour has called on the Government to come clean with its plans for immigration after Brexit, as it urged ministers to put the economy at the heart of negotiations.

The Opposition is seeking to amend proposals allowing Theresa May to start formal Brexit talks by placing five key objectives at the heart of the Government's strategy.

These include maintaining a strong and stable economy, as well as continuing tariff-free trading arrangements with the European Union.

Labour's amendment, new clause two, also calls for a specific focus on cooperation in science and research, workers rights and maintaining peace in Northern Ireland during the divorce deal.

Shadow Brexit minister Paul Blomfield said: "Our approach is to put the economy and jobs of the British people first and to get the right trading relationship with the EU."

Turning to immigration, he added: "The only real way of substantially reducing numbers is...to crash the economy, and it may be that will be the effect of the Government's negotiations.

"But assuming that is not their plan, they now need to come clean with the British people...on this red line - what is their plan?

"If taking control of immigration is what is defining this Government's approach to Brexit, the minister, in his closing remarks, needs to make clear, what are the Government's intentions?"

Mr Blomfield said his party backed the reasonable management of migration through the application of fair rules.

He added that concerns on immigration had been "relentlessly" talked up during the EU referendum campaign.

However, immigration from outside the EU had shown little change since the Conservatives came to power, despite the Government having the power to control it, he said.

"The Government needs to do all that it can to secure the jobs that depend on trading with our biggest and our closest partner, the European Union."

A second Labour amendment to the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill, new clause seven, calls on the Government to remain committed to cracking down on tax evasion and avoidance.

Labour has repeatedly raised concern about Britain becoming a tax haven after Brexit.

Mr Blomfield said the Government should not be forced into "a race to the bottom" on corporation tax.