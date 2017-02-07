Man accused of husband and wife murder to appear in court

A man accused of the murder of a husband and wife is due to appear in court.

Ali Qazimaj, 43, was extradited from Luxembourg to the UK to face the charges which relate to the deaths of Peter Stuart, 75, and his wife Sylvia, 69.

The body of Mr Stuart was found with multiple knife wounds in woodland near his home in the village of Weybread, Suffolk, on June 3 2016.

While Qazimaj has been charged with the murder of Mrs Stuart, her body has not been found.

She is feared dead and police are continuing to search for her body.

Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of Qazimaj at an earlier hearing.

Qazimaj, formerly of Tilbury, Essex, and currently of no fixed abode, told a separate earlier hearing that his name was Vital Dapi and that he was born in Elbasan in Albania.

He is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court for trial on Tuesday.

The Stuarts were last seen alive at Goodies Farm Shop in Pulham Market, Norfolk, on May 29.

They were described by friends as keen line dancers who had a "zest for life".