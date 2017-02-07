Helen Bailey's fiance 'had no knowledge of her death until body was found'

The fiance of author Helen Bailey has told a court he had no knowledge of her death until her body was found in a cesspit below their home.

Ian Stewart is accused of murdering his drugged bride-to-be and dumping her body in human sewage as part of a plot to acquire her riches.

At the start of the defence in his trial at St Albans Crown Court, the 56-year-old, wearing a white, chequered shirt and jeans, denied all the accusations against him.

Simon Russell Flint, defending, asked: "It is alleged that you murdered Helen Bailey - did you do so?"

"No," he replied.

Mr Russell Flint continued: "Did you play any part in her death?"

"No," he replied.

His counsel asked: "Did you have any knowledge of her death until you heard her body had been found on July 15?"

"No," he replied.

The defendant, of Baldock Road, Royston, Hertfordshire, went on to deny preventing a lawful burial, fraud and three counts of perverting the course of justice.

Three months after her sudden disappearance on April 11 last year, Ms Bailey's body was found in the septic tank below her garage with her dachshund, Boris.