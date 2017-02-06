Applause from MPs as John Bercow opposes Donald Trump address to Parliament

John Bercow has told MPs he is "strongly opposed" to Donald Trump addressing Parliament during the US president's forthcoming state visit.

The Commons Speaker received sustained applause when he said he would not be willing to sign off on Mr Trump delivering a formal address to MPs and peers in Westminster Hall.

Mr Bercow said Parliament's opposition to racism and sexism as well as its support for the law are "hugely important considerations".

Mr Bercow said he was "strongly opposed" to the idea of an address before Mr Trump imposed his controversial travel ban, and since the imposition of the ban he is "even more strongly" opposed.

Opposition to Mr Trump's visit has grown in recent weeks with critics calling for the trip to be downgraded.

Mr Bercow said addressing Parliament is "not an automatic right, it is an earned honour" for foreign leaders.

Responding to a point of order raised in the Commons by Labour MP Stephen Doughty, he said: "I must say to you, to all who signed your early day motion and to others with strong views about this matter on either side of the argument, that before the imposition of the migrant ban I would myself have been strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall.

"After the imposition of the migrant ban by President Trump, I am even more strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall."

Mr Bercow was applauded by MPs on the opposition benches when he said Parliament must stand up against racism and sexism.

He said: "We value our relationship with the United States. If a state visit takes place that is way beyond and above the pay grade of the speaker.

"However, as far as this place is concerned, I feel very strongly that our opposition to racism and to sexism and our support for equality before the law and an independent judiciary are hugely important considerations in the House of Commons."

Labour veteran Dennis Skinner raised his own point of order to congratulate Mr Bercow.

He said: "Two words: well done."

Mr Bercow also outlined his opposition to Mr Trump being invited to address MPs and peers in the Royal Gallery - a room in Parliament often used for state receptions.

He said such an invitation would normally be issued in the names of the Commons and Lords speakers, adding: "I would not wish to issue an invitation to President Trump to speak in the Royal Gallery."

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron welcomed Mr Bercow's comments.

He said: "This is the right decision by the Speaker. The Prime Minister might wish to kowtow to the nasty misogynist that now sits in the Oval Office but no-one else does. We do not want him to speak to us. He is not welcome.

"Trump should be under no illusion. We are snubbing him."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also backed the Speaker, tweeting: "Well said John Bercow. We must stand up for our country's values. Trump's state visit should not go ahead."