Renting reforms will give families more choice and security, Sajid Javid says

Renters will be given the "security they need" to plan for the future under housing reforms set to be announced this week.

The measures, contained in a white paper due to be published on Tuesday, will fix the "broken housing market" and make renting fairer for tenants, the Government said.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid said the proposals - including amendments to planning rules so that councils can provide more long-term Build to Rent homes - would create a rental market with "much more choice" and security for "ordinary working families".

The white paper will outline steps to ensure longer-term tenancies are available in private rented schemes to give renting families more stability.

Family-friendly tenancies of three years or more in purpose-built private rental schemes to all customers would be encouraged, the Government said.

A ban on letting agent fees - averaging £223 per tenancy - to stop renters being slapped with "unfair charges" has also been proposed.

Mr Javid said: "We understand people are living longer in private rented accommodation which is why we are fixing this broken housing market so all types of home are more affordable.

"These measures will help renters have the security they need to be able to plan for the future while we ensure this is a country that works for everyone."