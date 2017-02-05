Four held after man shot dead in car

Four men have been arrested after an 18-year-old man was shot dead while in a vehicle in a car park next to a pub in North Wales.

Police were called shortly after midnight on Sunday to reports of the shooting near the Ship Inn pub in Llanbedrog near Pwllheli.

The family of the man, who police said was from the local area, has been informed.

The suspects are due to be interviewed by detectives on Sunday while the scene is forensically examined.

D etective Chief Inspector Andrew Williams, North Wales Police, said: "We are keen to speak with anyone who was in the local area last night and who may have seen a number of males in a Land Rover Discovery vehicle at the location."

The area is normally quiet and the local community is one where everyone knows each other, businessman Alan Harper-Smith said.

The 68-year-old, who lives around a mile away from the pub, said he was shocked to get a call from his step-daughter this morning to tell him about the shooting.

He said: "She was walking her dog early this morning and saw police and ambulances at the scene. We are a very small, tight-knit community where everybody looks after everybody else.

"This is an area of outstanding natural beauty. It's an idyllic place to live."

Mr Harper-Smith, who runs a bed and breakfast and holiday cottages, said he had "no idea" as to why the man was shot and said he was not aware of any gang-related violence in the area.