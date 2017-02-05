Boy, 5, who died after 'choking' at school is named

The five-year-old boy who died after reportedly choking at school has been named.

Theodore Silvester died after becoming ill at Anlaby Primary School in Hull, on Friday. He was a foundation pupil at the school.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem has yet to take place, Humberside Police said.

A spokesman said: "His family are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

"They have asked the media and the wider public to let them and the people who knew Theodore to come to terms with what has happened and grieve in peace."

Head teacher Gareth May told the Hull Daily Mail the school community was left "deeply saddened by this tragic event".