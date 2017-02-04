Boy, five, dies after 'choking' at school

A child has died af ter reportedly choking at school.

Paramedics were called to Anlaby Primary School in Hull on Friday and the pupil, thought to be a five-year-old boy, was rushed to hospital but later died.

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "We can confirm that we attended an incident yesterday in Anlaby and, following the tragic outcome, our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time."

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, Humberside Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Cockerill said: "It is heartbreaking that a child has died and we are supporting the child's family."

Headteacher Gareth May told the Hull Daily Mail the school community was left "deeply saddened by this tragic event".

A spokesman for East Riding Council told the paper : "Very sadly, we have been informed that a foundation-stage pupil at Anlaby Primary School has died.

"The council is offering close support to the school and to the child's family."