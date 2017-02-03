Tory MPs accused of bid to talk out Bill that targets child poverty

A shadow minister has accused Tory MPs of attempting to talk out a Bill that would call on the Government to set a target to end child poverty.

Shadow communities and local government minister Andy Slaughter said he was "very, very angry" at Conservative efforts to stop a Private Member's Bill from Labour MP Dan Jarvis being heard in the Commons.

Mr Jarvis's Child Poverty in the UK (Target for Reduction) Bill is scheduled third on the list for Commons business on Friday.

His Bill calls on the Government to reintroduce a target to end child poverty, which the Institute for Fiscal Studies says could rise by 50% by 2020.

A number of Tory MPs made lengthy speeches during a debate on the first Bill of the day, on making it easier for councils to lower parking charges.

The Government had already indicated it would support Tory MP David Tredinnick's Parking Places (Variation of Charges) Bill.

Conservative MP Jo Churchill (Bury St Edmunds) told the Commons during the Bill's third reading that there had been "a dearth" of contributions from Labour on the proposals.

Mr Slaughter replied: "I'm listening to her speaking and I do think she's pushing her luck.

"A lot of us on this side are very, very angry about the fact that the honourable member for Barnsley Central's Bill is being talked out by her and her friends on the Government backbenches today.

"If she wants to do that, she can play games, but please don't criticise us."

Earlier, Mr Slaughter and fellow Labour MP Wes Streeting (Ilford North) went on Twitter to voice their frustrations.

Mr Slaughter said: "Tory backbenchers wasting time in Commons to sabotage @DanJarvisMP excellent Bill on reducing Child Poverty."

Mr Streeting added: "This is all about making sure that @DanJarvisMP's Bill doesn't get debated and passed.

"So much for a country that works for everyone."

MPs spent nearly three-and-a-half hours debating Mr Tredinnick's bill, despite it having widespread support.

Shadow policing minister Lyn Brown, during an intervention on Ms Churchill, said there were still issues with Mr Tredinnick's Bill and it should not have come before MPs for its final stages in the Commons.

Ms Churchill replied: "I think the beauty of this Bill and why I would like to see it go through today is its simplicity."

She added: "As there's been a plethora of people speaking to the Bill today, there has been somewhat of a dearth of those on the opposite side actually saying what benefits a simple bill like this could bring, but also perhaps challenging as is the appropriate way at that reading."

Mr Slaughter did welcome the proposed parking charge plan.

He said: "It has our support and although modest in size I'm sure it will do what you (Mr Tredinnick) say and bring a pleasure around the country in that way."

He added: "You want to make life better for people around the country and I'm sure this Bill will do that."

Communities Minister Marcus Jones said the Bill "offers a real opportunity for small but very sensible reform".

He said: "The Bill will give the Government powers to scrap the bureaucratic requirements on local authorities if they wish to lower their parking charges."

The Parking Places (Variation of Charges) Bill received an unopposed third reading and will now head to the House of Lords for further scrutiny.