Flood warnings issued as Britain braces for 70mph winds

Strong winds reaching up to 70mph and heavy rain are expected to batter parts of the country.

Yellow warnings for wind covering the south and south east of England and southern Wales have been issued by the Met Office from 11am on Friday to 3am on Saturday.

Despite reports suggesting the storm would be called Doris, the Met Office said the front is not a "named storm", but could still bring down some trees and cause travel disruption.

Asked why the weather system remains without a title, Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill told the Press Association: "The impacts aren't likely to be as high as it was perhaps looking a few days ago.

"We are going to see very strong winds but the strongest winds will really be across north west France, maybe into the Channel Islands.

"But the UK itself, we are likely to gusts of up to 60-70mph. The strongest gusts will be around the coast, inland areas we could see 40-50mph gusts.

"I couldn't rule out an odd gust around 80mph in very exposed parts along the south coast."

A number of Environment Agency flood warnings and flood alerts covering rivers and coastal areas in the south, west, and east of England have also been put in place.

Mr Burkill said there will be "some pretty wet weather" pushing in from the south west, which will then spread into Wales by Friday lunchtime.

"Many central and western parts will see a good deal of rain as we go through the afternoon and into the evening," he said.

"There's also the chance of a little bit of sleet or snow perhaps over higher ground (200 to 300 metres).

"So the hills and mountains of Wales, some parts of north west England and later Scotland could see a little bit of snow."

The mercury is expected to hit around 9C (48F) in the north of the UK, with highs of around 11C (52F) in the south, Mr Burkill said.

"But in the wind, and where you see the rain it is not going to feel anywhere near that mild. It is going to be quite unpleasant," he added.