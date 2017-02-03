England cricket captain Alastair Cook to be made CBE

England cricket captain Alastair Cook will be appointed a CBE by the Prince of Wales today following an outstanding career.

Cook, who was awarded an MBE in 2011 following the Ashes success in Australia, last year became the first Englishman, and youngest batsman worldwide, to reach 10,000 Test runs.

The Essex batsman scored 766 runs in England's 2010-11 Ashes series win over Australia, averaging 127, and took over as captain in August 2012 after the retirement of Andrew Strauss.

The world of cricket is waiting to see if th e opening batsman will remain in his role as captain or - as is widely anticipated - step down after the recent disappointing England tour of India which saw Cook's side well beaten.

Also being recognised during the Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony is Paul Lewis, considered one of the leading pianists of his generation who will be appointed a CBE, and the writer, playwright and actor Stella Duffy who will be awarded an OBE for services to arts.

A number of recipients were nominated under David Cameron's resignation honours list, including Nicholas Howard, his former assistant private secretary, who is made a Companion of the Order of the Bath, and former special adviser Adam Atashzai, due to be presented with an MBE.

Mr Cameron was criticised for cronyism after his list recognised a string of political supporters, Conservative Party donors and Downing Street staff.