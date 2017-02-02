Review proposes tougher sentences for spies who leak secret information

Spies and civil servants who leak secret information could face tougher sentences under an overhaul of laws dating back more than a century.

Overseas nationals accused of breaking espionage rules by targeting British embassies abroad could also face prosecution in UK courts for the first time under the proposed shake-up.

The measures are mooted in an independent review into Official Secrets legislation, which was first drawn up before the First World War.

The Cabinet Office asked the Law Commission to examine the effectiveness of the laws that protect Government information from unauthorised disclosure.

Among the proposals outlined in a consultation published on Thursday is an increase in maximum sentences to reflect the seriousness of some breaches.

Currently, most offenders under the Official Secrets Act 1989 only receive a maximum of two years' imprisonment - which is on a par with other offences that criminalise the unauthorised disclosure of information.

"For example, it is an offence punishable by up to two years' imprisonment for an employee of the National Lottery Commission to disclose information that has been supplied by Her Majesty's Commissioners for Revenue and Customs that relates to a person whose identity is specified in the information or whose identity can be deduced from the information," the consultation says.

"This is the same maximum sentence available for an unauthorised disclosure that, to take one example, damages the capability of the armed forces to carry out their tasks."

The document does not specify a possible maximum sanction, but points out that in Canada such offences can attract sentences of up to 14 years.

"We provisionally conclude that the maximum sentences currently available for the offences contained in the Official Secrets Act 1989 are not capable of reflecting the potential harm and culpability that may arise in a serious case," the review says.

Classified information is protected because its disclosure might harm national security, or damage international relations.

Unauthorised disclosure of such material is criminalised by the 1989 Act.

In addition, there are a string of other offences contained in numerous statutory provisions that protect different categories of information.

The Official Secrets Act 1911 still provides the principal legal protection in the UK against espionage, despite the fact it was enacted in the run-up to the First World War.

The review provisionally finds that the "territorial ambit" of the 1911 Act is "insufficient to offer adequate protection to sensitive assets abroad" and should be expanded so that offences can be committed irrespective of whether the culprit is a British officer or subject as long as there is a "sufficient link" with the UK.

The overhaul aims to clarify the scope of espionage-type offences and those related to making unauthorised disclosures.

It would see a shift away from outdated terms such as "code words" and "sketches" to a more generic term such as "information".

The consultation also proposes new measures to ensure sites such as embassies or data centres can be protected if necessary to safeguard national security.

And it recommends repealing the Official Secrets Acts from 1911, 1920 and 1939 and replacing them with a single Espionage Act.

Law Commissioner Professor David Ormerod QC said: "The Law Commission welcomed the opportunity to conduct this rigorous, independent review of the law around the protection of data, including the Official Secrets Acts.

"We have made a number of provisional conclusions as to how the legislation could be improved that we believe will enhance the protection that is currently afforded to official information. We welcome views."

The consultation will run until April 3.