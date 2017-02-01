Sister of Birmingham pub bombing victim calls for 'parity in funding'

It is "simply unacceptable" bereaved families are denied the same level or legal representation as public bodies at inquests, a campaigner for victims of the Birmingham pub bombings said.

Julie Hambleton, whose older sister Maxine was killed in the attacks, said there had to be a fundamental change in the way victims were treated.

Families of the Birmingham pub bombings victims have won a change in the law which means they can now apply for legal aid for representation at fresh hearings into the 1974 double bombings.

But at an event in Parliament, Ms Hambleton called for a level playing field between victims' families and public bodies at inquest hearings.

She said: "There must be a paradigm shift in how the Government supports representatives of bereaved families and survivors of crime where the state are believed to be involved.

"Without change, we as a country cannot call ourselves civilised or democratic because without parity in funding and parity in law there is no parity between victims, police or government.

"This is quite simply unacceptable."

The event, organised by Labour MP Andy Burnham, also heard from representatives of organisation including the Hillsborough Family Support Group and the Orgreave Truth And Justice Campaign.

Kye Gbangbola is campaigning for a fresh investigation into the death of his seven-year-old son Zane, who he believes died as the result of being poisoned by floodwater contaminated with h ydrogen cyanide from a former landfill site near their home in Surrey in 2014.

An inquest found his death was due to carbon monoxide poisoning but Mr Gbangbola claims the full truth did not emerge at the hearing.

He told the event in Parliament: "Nothing every changed without people calling for it."

"We are simple people but we are fighters," he said.

"Greater effort is definitely needed in all our cases to ensure that there is a level playing field when these controversial cases arise."

Mr Burnham said without proper representation, highly paid lawyers representing the state were able to "discredit" and "cast aspersions" about victims and their families.

"The lawyers, hired at public expense, don't just represent their clients they actively seek to discredit the bereaved."

Former Cabinet minister Mr Burnham is campaigning for changes to the law to ensure parity of funding for bereaved families at inquests and a new duty for public servants to act with "candour and frankness" and assist inquiries and investigations.

He said he wanted the Hillsborough inquests to mark " a fundamental rebalancing of the scales in favour of ordinary families" but "I don't think that's happened".

"I think the system has gone back to the bad old ways. I would cite in support of that the decision to refuse an inquiry into what happened in Orgreave, I would also cite in support of that the treatment of those who lost loved ones in the Birmingham pub bombings."

Home Secretary Amber Rudd last year rejected an inquiry inquiry into the "Battle of Orgreave" clash between police and striking miners at the South Yorkshire coking plant.

" The case for an inquiry is just overwhelming," Mr Burnham said.

"The injustice of the decision still burns pretty strongly."

Mr Burnham, who is introducing a "Hillsborough Bill" in March in an attempt to secure the legal changes he is campaigning for, said: " The sad truth is that bereaved families are still going through today the same experience that Hillsborough families went through 27 years ago.

"They are forced to scrape together their own legal costs and find themselves up against top QCs hired at great public expense by public bodies.

"It is not a level playing field and it does not secure truth and justice.

"That is why we are calling today for the law to change."