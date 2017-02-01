How MPs voted to give Brexit Bill a second reading

MPs voted by 498 votes to 114, a majority of 384, to give the E uropean Union (Notification Of Withdrawal) Bill a second reading.

There were 47 Labour MPs who voted against the Bill. They were:

Heidi Alexander (Lewisham East), Rushanara Ali (Bethnal Green and Bow), Graham Allen (Nottingham North), Rosena Allin-Khan (Tooting), Luciana Berger (Liverpool, Wavertree), Ben Bradshaw (Exeter), Kevin Brennan (Cardiff West), Lyn Brown (West Ham), Chris Bryant (Rhondda), Karen Buck (Westminster North), Dawn Butler (Brent Central), Ruth Cadbury (Brentford and Isleworth), Ann Clwyd (Cynon Valley), Ann Coffey (Stockport), Neil Coyle (Bermondsey and Old Southwark), Mary Creagh (Wakefield), Stella Creasy (Walthamstow), Thangam Debbonaire (Bristol West), Stephen Doughty (Cardiff South and Penarth), Jim Dowd (Lewisham West and Penge), Maria Eagle (Garston and Halewood), Louise Ellman (Liverpool, Riverside), Paul Farrelly (Newcastle-under-Lyme), Vicky Foxcroft (Lewisham, Deptford), Mike Gapes (Ilford South), Lilian Greenwood (Nottingham South), Helen Hayes (Dulwich and West Norwood), Meg Hillier (Hackney South and Shoreditch), Rupa Huq (Ealing Central and Acton), Peter Kyle (Hove), David Lammy (Tottenham), Rachael Maskell (York Central), Kerry McCarthy (Bristol East), Catherine McKinnell (Newcastle upon Tyne North), Madeleine Moon (Bridgend), Ian Murray (Edinburgh South), Stephen Pound (Ealing North), Mr Virendra Sharma (Ealing Southall), Tulip Siddiq (Hampstead and Kilburn), Andy Slaughter (Hammersmith), Jeff Smith (Manchester Withington), Owen Smith (Pontypridd), Jo Stevens (Cardiff Central), Stephen Timms (East Ham), Catherine West (Hornsey and Wood Green), Alan Whitehead (Southampton Test), and Daniel Zeichner (Cambridge).

Ken Clarke (Rushcliffe) was the sole Conservative MP who voted against the Bill.

There were 50 SNP MPs who voted no. They were:

Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh (Ochil and South Perthshire), Richard Arkless (Dumfries and Galloway), Hannah Bardell (Livingston), Mhairi Black (Paisley and Renfrewshire South), Ian Blackford (Ross, Skye and Lochaber), Kirsty Blackman (Aberdeen North), Philip Boswell (Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill), Deidre Brock (Edinburgh North and Leith), Alan Brown (Kilmarnock and Loudoun), Lisa Cameron (East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow), Douglas Chapman (Dunfermline and West Fife), Joanna Cherry (Edinburgh South West), Ronnie Cowan (Inverclyde), Angela Crawley (Lanark and Hamilton East), Martyn Day (Linlithgow and East Falkirk), Martin Docherty-Hughes (West Dunbartonshire), Stuart Donaldson (West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine), Margaret Ferrier (Rutherglen and Hamilton West), Stephen Gethins (North East Fife), Patricia Gibson (North Ayrshire and Arran), Patrick Grady (Glasgow North), Peter Grant (Glenrothes), Neil Gray (Airdrie and Shotts), Drew Hendry (Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey), Stewart Hosie (Dundee East), George Kerevan (East Lothian), Calum Kerr (Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk), Chris Law (Dundee West), Angus MacNeil (Na h-Eileanan an Iar), John McNally (Falkirk), Stewart McDonald (Glasgow South), Stuart McDonald (Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East), Anne McLaughlin (Glasgow North East), Carol Monaghan (Glasgow North West), Paul Monaghan (Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross), Roger Mullin (Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath), Gavin Newlands (Paisley and Renfrewshire North), John Nicolson (East Dunbartonshire), Brendan O'Hara (Argyll and Bute), Kirsten Oswald (East Renfrewshire), Steven Paterson (Stirling), Angus Robertson (Moray), Alex Salmond (Gordon), Tommy Sheppard (Edinburgh East), Chris Stephens (Glasgow South West), Alison Thewliss (Glasgow Central), Mike Weir (Angus), Eilidh Whiteford (Banff and Buchan), Philippa Whitford (Central Ayrshire) and Pete Wishart (Perth and North Perthshire).

There were seven Liberal Democrats who opposed the Bill.

They were: Tom Brake (Carshalton and Wallington), Alistair Carmichael (Orkney and Shetland), Nick Clegg (Sheffield, Hallam), Tim Farron (Westmorland and Lonsdale), Sarah Olney (Richmond Park), John Pugh (Southport) and Mark Williams (Ceredigion).

Three SDLP voted against. They were: Mark Durkan (Foyle), Alasdair McDonnell (Belfast South) and Margaret Ritchie (South Down).

They were joined by two Plaid Cymru MPs Liz Saville Roberts (Dwyfor Meirionnydd) and Hywel Williams (Arfon) plus three Independent MPs Lady Hermon (North Down), Natalie McGarry (Glasgow East) and Michelle Thomson (Edinburgh West).

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas (Brighton Pavilion) also voted against the Bill.

There were 498 MPs who voted in favour of the Bill's second reading.

They included 319 Conservatives, who were: Conservative: Nigel Adams (Selby & Ainsty), Adam Afriyie (Windsor), Peter Aldous (Waveney), Lucy Allan (Telford), Heidi Allen (Cambridgeshire South), Sir David Amess (Southend West), Stuart Andrew (Pudsey), Caroline Ansell (Eastbourne), Edward Argar (Charnwood), Victoria Atkins (Louth & Horncastle), Richard Bacon (Norfolk South), Steven Baker (Wycombe), Harriett Baldwin (Worcestershire West), Stephen Barclay (Cambridgeshire North East), John Baron (Basildon & Billericay), Gavin Barwell (Croydon Central), Guto Bebb (Aberconwy), Henry Bellingham (Norfolk North West), Richard Benyon (Newbury), Sir Paul Beresford (Mole Valley), James Berry (Kingston & Surbiton), Andrew Bingham (High Peak), Bob Blackman (Harrow East), Nicola Blackwood (Oxford West & Abingdon), Crispin Blunt (Reigate), Peter Bone (Wellingborough), Victoria Borwick (Kensington), Peter Bottomley (Worthing West), Karen Bradley (Staffordshire Moorlands), Graham Brady (Altrincham & Sale West), Julian Brazier (Canterbury), Andrew Bridgen (Leicestershire North West), Steve Brine (Winchester), James Brokenshire (Old Bexley & Sidcup), Fiona Bruce (Congleton), Robert Buckland (Swindon South), Conor Burns (Bournemouth West), Simon Burns (Chelmsford), David Burrowes (Enfield Southgate), Alistair Burt (Bedfordshire North East), Alun Cairns (Vale of Glamorgan), Neil Carmichael (Stroud), James Cartlidge (Suffolk South), Bill Cash (Stone), Maria Caulfield (Lewes), Alex Chalk (Cheltenham), Rehman Chishti (Gillingham & Rainham), Christopher Chope (Christchurch), Jo Churchill (Bury St Edmunds), Greg Clark (Tunbridge Wells), James Cleverly (Braintree), Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (Cotswolds, The), Therese Coffey (Suffolk Coastal), Damian Collins (Folkestone & Hythe), Oliver Colvile (Plymouth Sutton & Devonport), Alberto Costa (Leicestershire South), Robert Courts (Witney), Geoffrey Cox (Devon West & Torridge), Stephen Crabb (Preseli Pembrokeshire), Tracey Crouch (Chatham & Aylesford), Byron Davies (Gower), Chris Davies (Brecon & Radnorshire), David Davies (Monmouth), Glyn Davies (Montgomeryshire), James Davies (Vale of Clwyd), Mims Davies (Eastleigh), Philip Davies (Shipley), David Davis (Haltemprice & Howden), Caroline Dinenage (Gosport), Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon), Michelle Donelan (Chippenham), Nadine Dorries (Bedfordshire Mid), Stephen Double (St Austell & Newquay), Oliver Dowden (Hertsmere), Richard Drax (Dorset South), Flick Drummond (Portsmouth South), James Duddridge (Rochford & Southend East), Alan Duncan (Rutland & Melton), Iain Duncan Smith (Chingford & Woodford Green), Philip Dunne (Ludlow), Michael Ellis (Northampton North), Jane Ellison (Battersea), Tobias Ellwood (Bournemouth East), Charlie Elphicke (Dover), George Eustice (Camborne & Redruth), Graham Evans (Weaver Vale), Nigel Evans (Ribble Valley), David Evennett (Bexleyheath & Crayford), Michael Fabricant (Lichfield), Michael Fallon (Sevenoaks), Suella Fernandes (Fareham), Mark Field (Cities of London & Westminster), Kevin Foster (Torbay), Dr Liam Fox (Somerset North), Mark Francois (Rayleigh & Wickford), Lucy Frazer (Cambridgeshire South East), George Freeman (Norfolk Mid), Mike Freer (Finchley & Golders Green), Richard Fuller (Bedford), Marcus Fysh (Yeovil), Edward Garnier (Harborough), Mark Garnier (Wyre Forest), David Gauke (Hertfordshire South West), Nus Ghani (Wealden), Nick Gibb (Bognor Regis & Littlehampton), Cheryl Gillan (Chesham & Amersham), John Glen (Salisbury), Robert Goodwill (Scarborough & Whitby), Michael Gove (Surrey Heath), Richard Graham (Gloucester), Helen Grant (Maidstone & The Weald), James Gray (Wiltshire North), Chris Grayling (Epsom & Ewell), Chris Green (Bolton West), Damian Green (Ashford), Justine Greening (Putney), Dominic Grieve (Beaconsfield), Andrew Griffiths (Burton), Ben Gummer (Ipswich), Sam Gyimah (Surrey East), Robert Halfon (Harlow), Luke Hall (Thornbury & Yate), Philip Hammond (Runnymede & Weybridge), Stephen Hammond (Wimbledon), Matthew Hancock (Suffolk West), Greg Hands (Chelsea & Fulham), Mark Harper (Forest of Dean), Richard Harrington (Watford), Rebecca Harris (Castle Point), Simon Hart (Carmarthen West & Pembrokeshire South), John Hayes (South Holland & The Deepings), Sir Oliver Heald (Hertfordshire North East), James Heappey (Wells), Chris Heaton-Harris (Daventry), Peter Heaton-Jones (Devon North), Gordon Henderson (Sittingbourne & Sheppey), Nick Herbert (Arundel & South Downs), Damian Hinds (Hampshire East), Simon Hoare (Dorset North), George Hollingbery (Meon Valley), Kevin Hollinrake (Thirsk & Malton), Philip Hollobone (Kettering), Adam Holloway (Gravesham), Kris Hopkins (Keighley), Gerald Howarth (Aldershot), John Howell (Henley), Ben Howlett (Bath), Nigel Huddleston (Worcestershire Mid), Jeremy Hunt (Surrey South West), Nick Hurd (Ruislip, Northwood & Pinner), Stewart Jackson (Peterborough), Margot James (Stourbridge), Sajid Javid (Bromsgrove), Ranil Jayawardena (Hampshire North East), Bernard Jenkin (Harwich & Essex North), Andrea Jenkyns (Morley & Outwood), Robert Jenrick (Newark), Boris Johnson (Uxbridge & Ruislip South), Caroline Johnson (Sleaford & North Hykeham), Gareth Johnson (Dartford), Joseph Johnson (Orpington), Andrew Jones (Harrogate & Knaresborough), David Jones (Clwyd West), Marcus Jones (Nuneaton), Daniel Kawczynski (Shrewsbury & Atcham), Seema Kennedy (South Ribble), Simon Kirby (Brighton Kemptown), Greg Knight (Yorkshire East), Julian Knight (Solihull), Kwasi Kwarteng (Spelthorne), Mark Lancaster (Milton Keynes North), Pauline Latham (Derbyshire Mid), Andrea Leadsom (Northamptonshire South), Phillip Lee (Bracknell), Jeremy Lefroy (Stafford), Sir Edward Leigh (Gainsborough), Charlotte Leslie (Bristol North West), Oliver Letwin (Dorset West), Brandon Lewis (Great Yarmouth), Julian Lewis (New Forest East), Ian Liddell-Grainger (Bridgwater & Somerset West), David Lidington (Aylesbury), Peter Lilley (Hitchin & Harpenden), Jack Lopresti (Filton & Bradley Stoke), Jonathan Lord (Woking), Tim Loughton (Worthing East & Shoreham), Jason McCartney (Colne Valley), Karl McCartney (Lincoln), Craig Mackinlay (Thanet South), David Mackintosh (Northampton South), Patrick McLoughlin (Derbyshire Dales), Stephen McPartland (Stevenage), Anne Main (St Albans), Alan Mak (Havant), Kit Malthouse (Hampshire North West), Scott Mann (Cornwall North), Tania Mathias (Twickenham), Theresa May (Maidenhead), Paul Maynard (Blackpool North & Cleveleys), Mark Menzies (Fylde), Johnny Mercer (Plymouth Moor View), Huw Merriman (Bexhill & Battle), Stephen Metcalfe (Basildon South & Thurrock East), Maria Miller (Basingstoke), Amanda Milling (Cannock Chase), Nigel Mills (Amber Valley), Anne Milton (Guildford), Andrew Mitchell (Sutton Coldfield), Penny Mordaunt (Portsmouth North), Nicky Morgan (Loughborough), Anne Marie Morris (Newton Abbot), David Morris (Morecambe & Lunesdale), James Morris (Halesowen & Rowley Regis), Wendy Morton (Aldridge-Brownhills), David Mowat (Warrington South), David Mundell (Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale), Sheryll Murray (Cornwall South East), Dr Andrew Murrison (Wiltshire South West), Bob Neill (Bromley & Chislehurst), Sarah Newton (Truro & Falmouth), Caroline Nokes (Romsey & Southampton North), Jesse Norman (Hereford & Herefordshire South), David Nuttall (Bury North), Matthew Offord (Hendon), Guy Opperman (Hexham), George Osborne (Tatton), Neil Parish (Tiverton & Honiton), Priti Patel (Witham), Owen Paterson (Shropshire North), Mark Pawsey (Rugby), Mike Penning (Hemel Hempstead), John Penrose (Weston-Super-Mare), Andrew Percy (Brigg & Goole), Claire Perry (Devizes), Chris Philp (Croydon South), Eric Pickles (Brentwood & Ongar), Christopher Pincher (Tamworth), Daniel Poulter (Suffolk Central & Ipswich North), Rebecca Pow (Taunton Deane), Victoria Prentis (Banbury), Mark Prisk (Hertford & Stortford), Mark Pritchard (Wrekin, The), Tom Pursglove (Corby), Jeremy Quin (Horsham), Will Quince (Colchester), Dominic Raab (Esher & Walton), John Redwood (Wokingham), Jacob Rees-Mogg (Somerset North East), Laurence Robertson (Tewkesbury), Mary Robinson (Cheadle), Andrew Rosindell (Romford), Amber Rudd (Hastings & Rye), David Rutley (Macclesfield), Antoinette Sandbach (Eddisbury), Paul Scully (Sutton & Cheam), Andrew Selous (Bedfordshire South West), Grant Shapps (Welwyn Hatfield), Alok Sharma (Reading West), Alec Shelbrooke (Elmet & Rothwell), Keith Simpson (Broadland), Chris Skidmore (Kingswood), Chloe Smith (Norwich North), Henry Smith (Crawley), Julian Smith (Skipton & Ripon), Royston Smith (Southampton Itchen), Nicholas Soames (Sussex Mid), Amanda Solloway (Derby North), Anna Soubry (Broxtowe), Caroline Spelman (Meriden), Mark Spencer (Sherwood), Andrew Stephenson (Pendle), John Stevenson (Carlisle), Bob Stewart (Beckenham), Iain Stewart (Milton Keynes South), Rory Stewart (Penrith & The Border), Gary Streeter (Devon South West), Mel Stride (Devon Central), Graham Stuart (Beverley & Holderness), Julian Sturdy (York Outer), Rishi Sunak (Richmond (Yorks)), Desmond Swayne (New Forest West), Hugo Swire (Devon East), Robert Syms (Poole), Derek Thomas (St Ives), Maggie Throup (Erewash), Edward Timpson (Crewe & Nantwich), Kelly Tolhurst (Rochester & Strood), Justin Tomlinson (Swindon North), Michael Tomlinson (Dorset Mid & Poole North), Craig Tracey (Warwickshire North), David Tredinnick (Bosworth), Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Berwick-upon-Tweed), Elizabeth Truss (Norfolk South West), Thomas Tugendhat (Tonbridge & Malling), Andrew Turner (Isle of Wight), Andrew Tyrie (Chichester), Ed Vaizey (Wantage), Shailesh Vara (Cambridgeshire North West), Martin Vickers (Cleethorpes), Theresa Villiers (Chipping Barnet), Charles Walker (Broxbourne), Robin Walker (Worcester), Ben Wallace (Wyre & Preston North), David Warburton (Somerton & Frome), Matt Warman (Boston & Skegness), Angela Watkinson (Hornchurch & Upminster), James Wharton (Stockton South), Helen Whately (Faversham & Kent Mid), Heather Wheeler (Derbyshire South), Chris White (Warwick & Leamington), Craig Whittaker (Calder Valley), John Whittingdale (Maldon), Bill Wiggin (Herefordshire North), Craig Williams (Cardiff North), Rob Wilson (Reading East), Dr Sarah Wollaston (Totnes), William Wragg (Hazel Grove), Jeremy Wright (Kenilworth & Southam) and Nadhim Zahawi (Stratford-on-Avon).

There were 167 Labour MPs. They were: Labour: Debbie Abrahams (Oldham East & Saddleworth), David Anderson (Blaydon), Jon Ashworth (Leicester South), Ian Austin (Dudley North), Adrian Bailey (West Bromwich West), Kevin Barron (Rother Valley), Margaret Beckett (Derby South), Hilary Benn (Leeds Central), Clive Betts (Sheffield South East), Tom Blenkinsop (Middlesbrough South & Cleveland East), Paul Blomfield (Sheffield Central), Tracy Brabin (Batley & Spen), Nick Brown (Newcastle upon Tyne East), Richard Burden (Birmingham Northfield), Richard Burgon (Leeds East), Andy Burnham (Leigh), Liam Byrne (Birmingham Hodge Hill), Alan Campbell (Tynemouth), Ronnie Campbell (Blyth Valley), Sarah Champion (Rotherham), Jenny Chapman (Darlington), Vernon Coaker (Gedling), Julie Cooper (Burnley), Rosie Cooper (Lancashire West), Yvette Cooper (Normanton, Pontefract & Castleford), Jeremy Corbyn (Islington North), David Crausby (Bolton North East), Jon Cruddas (Dagenham & Rainham), John Cryer (Leyton & Wanstead), Judith Cummins (Bradford South), Alex Cunningham (Stockton North), Jim Cunningham (Coventry South), Nic Dakin (Scunthorpe), Wayne David (Caerphilly), Gloria De Piero (Ashfield), Peter Dowd (Bootle), Jack Dromey (Birmingham Erdington), Michael Dugher (Barnsley East), Angela Eagle (Wallasey), Clive Efford (Eltham), Julie Elliott (Sunderland Central), Chris Elmore (Ogmore), Bill Esterson (Sefton Central), Chris Evans (Islwyn), Frank Field (Birkenhead), Jim Fitzpatrick (Poplar & Limehouse), Rob Flello (Stoke-on-Trent South), Colleen Fletcher (Coventry North East), Caroline Flint (Don Valley), Paul Flynn (Newport West), Yvonne Fovargue (Makerfield), Gill Furniss (Sheffield Brightside & Hillsborough), Barry Gardiner (Brent North), Mary Glindon (Tyneside North), Helen Goodman (Bishop Auckland), Margaret Greenwood (Wirral West), Nia Griffith (Llanelli), Andrew Gwynne (Denton & Reddish), Louise Haigh (Sheffield Heeley), Fabian Hamilton (Leeds North East), David Hanson (Delyn), Harriet Harman (Camberwell & Peckham), Carolyn Harris (Swansea East), Sue Hayman (Workington), John Healey (Wentworth & Dearne), Mark Hendrick (Preston), Stephen Hepburn (Jarrow), Sharon Hodgson (Washington & Sunderland West), Kate Hoey (Vauxhall), Kate Hollern (Blackburn), Kelvin Hopkins (Luton North), Imran Hussain (Bradford East), Dan Jarvis (Barnsley Central), Alan Johnson (Hull West & Hessle), Diana Johnson (Hull North), Gerald Jones (Merthyr Tydfil & Rhymney), Graham Jones (Hyndburn), Helen Jones (Warrington North), Kevan Jones (Durham North), Susan Elan Jones (Clwyd South), Mike Kane (Wythenshawe & Sale East), Barbara Keeley (Worsley & Eccles South), Liz Kendall (Leicester West), Stephen Kinnock (Aberavon), Ian Lavery (Wansbeck), Emma Lewell-Buck (South Shields), Clive Lewis (Norwich South), Ivan Lewis (Bury South), Rebecca Long-Bailey (Salford & Eccles), Ian Lucas (Wrexham), Holly Lynch (Halifax), Seema Malhotra (Feltham & Heston), Steve McCabe (Birmingham Selly Oak), Siobhain McDonagh (Mitcham & Morden), Andy McDonald (Middlesbrough), John McDonnell (Hayes & Harlington), Pat McFadden (Wolverhampton South East), Conor McGinn (St Helens North), Alison McGovern (Wirral South), Liz McInnes (Heywood & Middleton), Jim McMahon (Oldham West & Royton), Fiona Mactaggart (Slough), Justin Madders (Ellesmere Port & Neston), Khalid Mahmood (Birmingham Perry Barr), Shabana Mahmood (Birmingham Ladywood), John Mann (Bassetlaw), Rob Marris (Wolverhampton South West), Gordon Marsden (Blackpool South), Chris Matheson (Chester, City of), Alan Meale (Mansfield), Ed Miliband (Doncaster North), Jessica Morden (Newport East), Grahame Morris (Easington), Lisa Nandy (Wigan), Melanie Onn (Great Grimsby), Chi Onwurah (Newcastle upon Tyne Central), Kate Osamor (Edmonton), Albert Owen (Ynys Mon), Teresa Pearce (Erith & Thamesmead), Matthew Pennycook (Greenwich & Woolwich), Toby Perkins (Chesterfield), Jess Phillips (Birmingham Yardley), Bridget Phillipson (Houghton & Sunderland South), Lucy Powell (Manchester Central), Yasmin Qureshi (Bolton South East), Angela Rayner (Ashton Under Lyne), Steve Reed (Croydon North), Christina Rees (Neath), Rachel Reeves (Leeds West), Emma Reynolds (Wolverhampton North East), Jonathan Reynolds (Stalybridge & Hyde), Marie Rimmer (St Helens South & Whiston), Geoffrey Robinson (Coventry North West), Steve Rotheram (Liverpool Walton), Joan Ryan (Enfield North), Naseem Shah (Bradford West), Barry Sheerman (Huddersfield), Paula Sherriff (Dewsbury), Dennis Skinner (Bolsover), Ruth Smeeth (Stoke-on-Trent North), Andrew Smith (Oxford East), Cat Smith (Lancaster & Fleetwood), Nick Smith (Blaenau Gwent), Karin Smyth (Bristol South), John Spellar (Warley), Keir Starmer (Holborn & St Pancras), Wes Streeting (Ilford North), Graham Stringer (Blackley & Broughton), Gisela Stuart (Birmingham Edgbaston), Mark Tami (Alyn & Deeside), Gareth Thomas (Harrow West), Nick Thomas-Symonds (Torfaen), Emily Thornberry (Islington South & Finsbury), Jon Trickett (Hemsworth), Anna Turley (Redcar), Karl Turner (Hull East), Derek Twigg (Halton), Stephen Twigg (Liverpool West Derby), Chuka Umunna (Streatham), Keith Vaz (Leicester East), Valerie Vaz (Walsall South), Tom Watson (West Bromwich East), Phil Wilson (Sedgefield), David Winnick (Walsall North), Rosie Winterton (Doncaster Central), John Woodcock (Barrow & Furness) and Iain Wright (Hartlepool).

Two Ulster Unionist Party MPs: Tom Elliott (Fermanagh & South Tyrone) and Danny Kinahan (Antrim South).

Eight Democratic Unionist Party MPs: Gregory Campbell (Londonderry East), Nigel Dodds (Belfast North), Jeffrey Donaldson (Lagan Valley), Ian Paisley (Antrim North), Gavin Robinson (Belfast East), Jim Shannon (Strangford), David Simpson (Upper Bann) and Sammy Wilson (Antrim East).

One Independent MP: Simon Danczuk (Rochdale).

One Ukip MP: Douglas Carswell (Clacton).

Tellers for the ayes were Conservative MPs Jackie Doyle-Price (Thurrock) and Gavin Williamson ( South Staffordshire).

Tellers for the noes were SNP MPs Marion Fellows (Motherwell and Wishaw) and Owen Thompson (Midlothian).