Harry returning to check on youth projects in Nottingham

Prince Harry is to make a return visit to two youth projects in Nottingham.

Harry, who visited in October, is returning to the Coach Core and Full Effect programmes which help young people in the city.

Full Effect helps support children and teenagers in St Ann's to deter them from becoming involved in youth violence and gangs.

Harry is to join a Full Effect music and sports sessions at Nottingham Academy and will be seeing the difference made by a new drive to mentor secondary school students.

He will also attend a Coach Core graduation ceremony including many of the teenagers he met on his last visit.

The scheme works with 16 to 24-year-olds, developing them into fully fledged sports coaches and, through its professional partnerships, getting them into jobs.

Coach Core, in its fifth year, is run by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry's Royal Foundation and is on track to be in 10 UK cities by the spring.

The Trent Bridge Community Trust, Nottingham Rugby Club, the National Ice Centre, Epic Partners, Notts County FC Football in the Community and Nottingham Forest in the Community are among the established sports clubs and charities it works with.