Beyonce reveals she is pregnant with twins

Global superstar Beyonce has revealed she is pregnant with twins.

The Single Ladies singer broke the news to her 92.3 million followers on her Instagram page.

Alongside a picture showing her growing baby bump, she wrote: "We would like to share our love and happiness.

"We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

She signed her message from The Carters.

Beyonce and her husband, Jay Z, are already parents to daughter, Blue Ivy, five.