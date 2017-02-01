I had no advance notice of Trump's refugees ban, says May

Theresa May has insisted she was not given prior warning by US President Donald Trump of his ban on refugees, but said everyone knew he planned to impose travel restrictions.

Pressed by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn at Prime Minister's Question Time as to why Downing Street had failed to deny she had advance notice of some of the aspects of the ban on Muslims and refugees, Mrs May said President Trump had campaigned on the issue.

"If he is asking me whether I had advance notice of the ban on refugees, the answer is no. If he is asking me if I had advance notice that the executive order could affect British citizens, the answer is no.

"If he is asking if I had advance notice of the travel restrictions, the answer is we all did, because President Trump said he was going to do this in his election campaign."

Mrs May appeared to criticise the mass demonstrations that took place in the wake of the ban, as she defended the Government's record in ensuring that British citizens would not be impacted by the restrictions.

She said: "The question is how you respond.

"The job of Government is not to chase the headlines, the job of Government is not to take to the streets in protest.

"The job of Government is to protect the interests of British citizens and that is exactly what we did."

The Prime Minister told the Commons that Mr Trump's action was wrong.

"On the policy that President Trump has introduced, this Government is clear that that policy is wrong.

" We wouldn't do it, in six years as home secretary I never introduced such a policy.

"We believe it is divisive and wrong."