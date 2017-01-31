Nick Jenkins and Sarah Willingham to leave Dragons' Den

Dragons' Den stars Nick Jenkins and Sarah Willingham are to leave the BBC Two show, the broadcaster has said.

The entrepreneurs will step down at the end of the current series, with their last episode on February 26.

Jenkins, who founded greeting card website Moonpig.com, and Willingham, who made her fortune with restaurant chain The Bombay Bicycle Club, joined the show in 2015 with T ouker Suleyman.

Suleyman, Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones are understood to be remaining as experts on the show.

Mother-of-four Willingham, 43, said: "Being part of Dragons' Den has been one of the best experiences of my life.

"At the end of last year my husband Michael and I decided to finally put into action our long-held dream to spend a year travelling the world with our young children.

"Sadly this means that I've had to step down from my role as a Dragon. It's been a great privilege to be part of such a fantastic show and I wish everyone on it continued success."

Jenkins, 49, said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed making Dragons' Den but I want to focus more on my portfolio of educational technology businesses and that would make it difficult to take on any more investments from the Den."

Patrick Holland, channel editor at BBC Two, said: "Nick and Sarah have both been terrific Dragons, using their nous and insight to make some great investments and produce some compelling entertainment in the process.

"As they step down from the show I want to thank them and wish them all the very best for the future."