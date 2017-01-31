Details of 2.5m gamers 'hacked on video game forums'

The details of more than 2.5 million gamers have been hacked after a cyber breach on two popular video games forums, it has been claimed.

The XBOX360 ISO and PlayStation's PSP ISO forum, both unofficial sites where players share links to download free and pirated versions of games, were reportedly stolen in September 2015 with email addresses and passwords compromised.

According to monitoring website haveibeenpwned.com, which tracks cyber breaches, the details have since been shared publicly online.

Security experts are urging consumers to change passwords and review their security settings.

Robert Capps from NuData Security warned internet users this was the latest reminder to use unique passwords across online accounts to keep data out of the hands of cyber criminals.

"The recently disclosed data theft from the unofficial PlayStation and Xbox forums is yet another example of the need for consumers to be wary of who they provide their information to online," he said.

"While this site is mostly used to distribute pirated copies of games, DVDs and BluRays, consumers who use the forums need to make sure that they are vigilant. Keep alert to any phishing scams that may appear in email as a result of this hack, changing passwords on any site where the passwords or usernames used on these sites are used.

"This data is likely to be sold on the Dark Web and used for future cyber crime. It's a good reminder to choose unique passwords on all sites that require registration."

No-one has yet claimed responsibility for the breach.