Trump ban 'utterly devastating', Dev Patel tells SAG awards

Actor Dev Patel has branded Donald Trump's controversial travel ban "horrible" and "divisive" as he arrived at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The Slumdog Millionaire star said he found it "utterly devastating" that the US president had decided to ban nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering America.

He told the SAG Awards' official red carpet live stream: "I just flew in from India a day ago. When I heard the news it was utterly devastating.

"The first thing that came into my head was the children who arrive on these shores with hope in their hearts.

"It's horrible. It's divisive.

"I hope something changes and something can be done because it really is terrible."

Patel is nominated for best supporting actor at the SAG Awards for his performance in Lion, the true story of Saroo Brierley, a young Indian boy who was separated from his family and adopted in Australia.

The former Skins actor, who has also earned an Oscar nomination, is among a host of British stars up for awards at the ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

British actor Riz Ahmed urged people to "make your voices heard" and revealed he knew people hit by the US travel ban, which affects nationals from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

He told the live stream: "Now is not a time for escapism.

"If people care about the future of this country and the world ... it's time to make your voices heard."

Ahmed, 34, also said he had launched a campaign to help young Syrian refugees.

The Rogue One star, whose parents moved to the UK from Pakistan, is nominated for best actor in a limited TV series for his role in HBO crime drama The Night Of.

Singer John Legend also criticised Mr Trump's refugee ban.

He said: "Everything our government does is being done in our name.

"I believe our country should be open and inclusive, particularly for refugees fleeing war-torn areas.

"They are fleeing terrorism, they are fleeing war, they are fleeing genocide."