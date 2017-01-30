Trial of man and woman charged with 131 offences including rape to start

The trial of a man and woman charged with more than 100 offences - including multiple counts of historical drug and sexual assault offences - is due to begin today.

Northamptonshire Police said Nicholas Taylor, 47, of Northampton, had been charged with 96 counts, including supply of Class A drugs, rape and other sexual offences.

Joan Taylor, 43, also of Northampton, is facing 35 charges, including supply of Class A drugs, rape, other sexual offences and being in possession of indecent images.

The trial is due to be heard in front of Judge Nicholas Dean at Leicester Crown Court.