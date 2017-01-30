facebook icon twitter icon
Trial of man and woman charged with 131 offences including rape to start

The trial of a man and woman charged with more than 100 offences - including multiple counts of historical drug and sexual assault offences - is due to begin today.

A man and woman facing more than 125 offences are set to go on trial at Leicester Crown Court
Northamptonshire Police said Nicholas Taylor, 47, of Northampton, had been charged with 96 counts, including supply of Class A drugs, rape and other sexual offences.

Joan Taylor, 43, also of Northampton, is facing 35 charges, including supply of Class A drugs, rape, other sexual offences and being in possession of indecent images.

The trial is due to be heard in front of Judge Nicholas Dean at Leicester Crown Court.