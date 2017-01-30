Metropolitan Police probing 255 abuse allegations at 77 football clubs

Officers investigating non-recent sexual abuse at football clubs in London have said they are looking into 255 allegations involving 77 clubs or teams, the Metropolitan Police said.

The investigative team, with officers from the Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command, said on Monday they have received 255 separate allegations of historical sexual abuse.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "The allegations are connected with individuals at 77 named clubs or teams.

"The breakdown for those clubs is f ive in the Premiership, t hree against Championship clubs, t hree against clubs in Leagues One and Two and t here have also been 66 other named clubs which would include non-league or non-professional or amateur teams."

Detective Chief Superintendent Ivan Balhatchet, of the Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command, said: "The Met take all allegations seriously, and specialist officers will work through the information passed to them.

"Anyone who has been the victim of sexual assault should contact their local force, or call the NSPCC helpline on 0800 023 2642.

"The Met will not be giving a commentary as this investigation develops and is not discussing the names of the clubs involved, or number of allegations against each club."

Earlier this month, the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC), which is co-ordinating the nationwide police investigation Operation Hydrant, said more than 500 complainants and 184 potential suspects had been identified by police investigating football's child sex abuse scandal.

The inquiry involves up to 248 football clubs, spanning all tiers of the game from the Premier League down to amateur level.

Latest figures show the total number of potential victims standing at 526, with 97% identified as male. Their ages span from 20 to four.