Allison Williams: I hope Girls is remembered as radical move towards honesty

Girls star Allison Williams has said she hopes the award-winning series will go down in history as a "radical move towards honesty rather than aspirationalism".

The show, which will come to an end later this year, follows four twenty-something women navigating life in New York, including job interviews, mental health issues and abortions.

It was created by Lena Dunham, who was just 24 when she made the first series, and was immediately controversial because of its frank and unglamorous depictions of sex and nudity.

Williams, 28, said she sees the show's truthful portrayal of women's bodies and sexual experiences as something she is particularly proud of.

She told the Press Association: "I don't know h ow people will look back on it and what it will be seen as in the canon of TV shows, but my guess is it will be seen as a very important first radical move towards honesty rather than aspirationalism.

"I think that Lena has been incredible at saying 'I don't give a shit what you wish we all looked like or what you wish we did or what kind of sex you wish we had, I'm just going to show you what it looks like' and the benefit of that is a lot of people feel less alone.

"What must we all have thought, looking at these bodies that looked perfect and then in reality weren't because none are perfect?

"They have lumps that were hidden by lighting and make-up that hid all kinds of stuff but everybody knows exactly what we look like."

While Dunham has frequently appeared nude on the show, Williams, who played Marnie Michaels, never has and said this was an important choice for her.

"It was just something I knew I wasn't into, it was just a gut feeling, but the show certainly pushed me in other ways and I've been totally down because they have been lovely and accepting of this one boundary that I've drawn."

Williams said she will be interested to see how much the show, about self-involved millennials with few responsibilities, will be regarded as a product of the Obama era, as the final series airs at the start of the Trump administration.

She said: " I think we have to wait and see. Part of it is a reflection of the older half of the millennial generation and it is totally a context of its time and place because Lena works so well off of all of that energy.

"But I think were Lena to come onto the scene this year, say she was 23 this year and next year would make Girls, I think they might be pretty similar because the thing about these girls is they are so selfish and so self-absorbed, at least for the most part, that it almost doesn't matter what else is happening in the world.

"That is one of the big criticisms, but it's honesty, it's hated because it's so real.

"It's this new pattern but it is interesting how much we are a product of the Obama years that were America.

"I guess we will have to see how it feels when it airs, it is coming to its conclusion well into the first term so it will be interesting."

Season six of Girls will premiere on Now TV and Sky Atlantic on February 13 at 10pm. Seasons one to five are available to watch now.