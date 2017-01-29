Two held on suspicion of murder after Leeds footballer's brother shot

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the brother of a promising teenage professional footballer was shot outside a barber's shop.

A 19-year-old man, understood to be Raheem Wilks, died after he was shot in the Harehills area of Leeds on Thursday afternoon, in what police have called a "targeted attack".

He was named locally as the brother of 18-year-old Leeds United striker Mallik Wilks.

A 21-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder.

A 49-year-old man, who had already been arrested on suspicion of the same charge, remains in custody.

West Yorkshire Police said they were called to Gathorne Terrace at 1.20pm on Thursday and found a 19-year-old man seriously injured.

A spokesman said he was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead on Thursday evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Spencer, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "I believe the answer to what happened lies in the local community and I am appealing directly to anyone with any information to come forward.

"Such an incident can cause concern in the community and I believe people have been talking about what happened and passing on information about the specific circumstances - both in person and on social media channels.

"I would like to appeal directly to those individuals to come forward with the information they have that could prove the key to this investigation."

Mallik Wilks signed professional terms with Leeds United last year and has been seen as an exciting prospect.

He has been included in manager Garry Monk's first team squads but is yet to get a first team debut.

Monk said on Friday that Wilks would be included in United's squad for Sunday's FA Cup clash with Sutton United.

He said: "He wants that."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 for the attention of Operation Peabourne or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.